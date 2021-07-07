The libraries of Mingo County, including, Delbarton, Kermit, Gilbert and Matewan, are participating in a program for the youth in the area called 100 Days of Reading Challenge with Save the Children, which promotes daily reading with children.
Without daily reading practice, children can lose up to three months of literacy skills over the summer. However, reading only 20 minutes a day can significantly boost vocabulary and prevent learning loss, said Matewan Library Director Kathy Taylor Sherill.
The Save the Children 100 Days of Reading Challenge challenges children and families to read at least 20 minutes every day. The county libraries are encouraging family with fun activities to encourage reading all summer long.
Interested participants can sign up at their local library where they will receive reading logs, get a library card, check out books and begin the 100 Day Challenge. Reading logs are turned in at the end of each month.
Children and youth through grade 12 can participate — children can read on their own, to someone, with someone or be read to. The program began June 14 and will continue through Aug. 23.
All libraries in the county are encouraging and welcome children and their families to come in and join the challenge. Mingo residents are asked to call their local library for more information.