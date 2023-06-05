MINGO COUNTY — Both Mingo Central and Tug Valley High Schools hosted their commencement ceremonies Saturday.
Mingo Central’s graduation was rescheduled from its original time Friday due to the ongoing shelter in place following the death of Trooper Cory Maynard.
“Mingo County School District Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch has informed the Mingo County Board of Education that he is postponing Mingo Central High School’s Graduation Ceremony tonight out of respect for Sgt. Maynard, his friends and family, and his fellow law enforcement officers,” the board said in a statement posted Friday. “Dr. Branch spoke to MCHS graduates who had already arrived at the school and informed them of his decision. He apologized to graduates and their families and friends for the difficulty this situation has caused them.”