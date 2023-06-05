Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

MINGO COUNTY — Both Mingo Central and Tug Valley High Schools hosted their commencement ceremonies Saturday.

Mingo Central’s graduation was rescheduled from its original time Friday due to the ongoing shelter in place following the death of Trooper Cory Maynard.

