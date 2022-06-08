The two high schools in Mingo County held their annual graduation commencement ceremonies for the class of 2022 over the weekend.
Mingo Central High School celebrated its graduating class of 2022 with commencement at the school Friday, June 3.
The guest speaker was 2021 Mrs. West Virginia Cydney Fields, a Matewan native. Honors addresses were delivered by graduating seniors Skyler Mounts, Laikyn Hinkle and Rachel Cantrell.
Tug Valley High School’s graduation commencement ceremony was held the following afternoon Saturday, June 4, in the school’s gymnasium at Naugatuck. Sixty-four graduates walked across the stage to accept their diplomas.
The guest speaker was Morgan White, a Nashville country music recording artist who is a Naugatuck native and graduate of Tug Valley. White told her story of how she had always aspired to become a recording artist despite her background, and urged the graduates to always pursue their ultimate dreams no matter the obstacles.
Delivering the honors addresses were salutatorian Cassidy Griffey and valedictorian Ethan Colegrove, both of whom were also recognized recently for graduating from the Early College Academy program at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
