MINGO COUNTY — According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, Mingo County has administered 5,969 vaccine doses to residents which represents 25.5% of the population with a total of 1,551 doses going to ages 65-74 — the largest of any age group.
As of Sunday, the daily percent positivity rate stood at 5.12 % and the infection rate was 24.4.
There were a total of 2,649 cases of the coronavirus were reported in Mingo County residents between the dates of Feb. 1, 2020, and May 24, 2021. This total includes 833 probable cases.
As of Monday, 187 of those cases were listed as active while 2,421 patients have made a full recovery.
Mingo County’s death total due to complications from COVID-19 stands at 41 — which represents no related deaths over the past seven days.
Mingo residents can access immediate updates coupled with free vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations in the county by checking the Mingo County Health Department Facebook page or by calling 304-235-3570.