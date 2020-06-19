WILLIAMSON — The 11th case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Mingo County, according to a press release issued by Mingo County Health Department Administrator Anthony Keith Blankenship on Friday.
The person confirmed positive for the coronavirus is a 54-year-old male without symptoms and is isolating at home. The Mingo County Health Department is notifying all those who were in close contact with him.
Currently, Mingo County has seen tested 1,224 people with 14 total coronavirus cases, of which 11 are positive cases and 3 probable case, there are 1,210 negative cases, 10 people have recovered, and the county has experienced 2 COVID-19 related death.
That leaves two current active cases in Mingo County. All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to selfquarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
To protect the patient’s privacy, no other information about the person will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders.
Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital, or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.