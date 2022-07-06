WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Family Resource Network had a community baby shower June 28 at the community center on Williamson’s west end.
Mingo County Family Resource Network Executive Director Amy Hannah said the return of the annual event after cancellations since 2019 due to COVID-19 is a huge benefit for the community.
The event was open to Mingo County residents who are expectant mothers and those with children up to 12 months old.
The shower provided presentations on car seat safety, infant-safe medications, when to use the emergency room and fire safety plans for the home. Resource tables from various organizations were also set up for the event, and lunch was provided to attendees.
The event was presented by the network in conjunction with Williamson Parks and Recreation, A.B.L.E. Families and Williamson Health and Wellness Center.