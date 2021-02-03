WILLIAMSON — A Mingo County Grandy Jury returned 49 felony indictments this past week in the first session of 2021, including indicting two Mingo County men on murder charges and one woman on a charge of DUI causing death.
David Lee Manns, 36, of Delbarton was indicted on one count of first degree murder and one count wanton endangerment in the shooting death of his grandfather in May 2020.
The criminal complaint filed following his arrest alleges that Manns was threatening to kill his grandfather, Homer Ray Manns, and then shot him multiple times, killing the victim.
Manns also fired multiple shots at three other victims and had two handguns in his possession, according to the complaint.
James Rodney Thompson, 51, of Williamson was also indicted on a first degree murder charge stemming from a shooting that also occurred in May 2020.
According to the criminal complaint filed in May, Thompson was in a verbal altercation with the victim when he pulled out a handgun and shot him twice in the chest. According to the complaint, the handgun, a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson, was fired six times.
Seanna Starr, 22, of Delbarton was indicted on a charge of DUI causing death after she struck and killed Brenda Ferrell, 71, of Merrimac on Sept. 28 along U.S. 52 just outside of Williamson on Buffalo Mountain.
According to a criminal complaint filed following her arrest, Starr initially told police that she wasn’t driving the vehicle during the accident but eventually admitted to being behind the wheel.
According to police, she showed signs of impairment on all three field sobriety tests and blew a 0.255 when administered a portable breath test. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Mingo County Courthouse, where she had a BAC of 0.273 on the intoximeter.
She was also indicted on charges of driving while revoked, DUI second offense and giving false information to an officer.
The session was the first time the grand jury in Mingo County has been able to meet since June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The list was released by Mingo County Prosecutor Jonathan “Duke” Jewell, and all 49 indictments were unsealed. Here is an alphabetic list of the remaining indictments:
Shane Ablan of Belfry, Ky.: grand larceny, burglary, two counts conspiracy and destruction of property
- .
- John Adkins, also known as Turtle, of Williamson: malicious assault.
- Evelyn Lynn Ailiff of Delbarton: malicious assault and conspiracy.
- Sarah Ailiff of Delbarton: malicious assault and conspiracy.
- Thomas Bevins of Hardy, Ky.: delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine.
- William Grover Brewer of Williamson: delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, and receiving or transferring stolen goods.
- Nathaniel Cassady of Naugatuck: malicious assault.
- Michael Terry Cline of Hanover: first degree robbery, malicious wounding, grand larceny and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
- Clifton Curry of Delbarton: three counts delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, and conspiracy.
- Rebecca Curry of Delbarton: delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, and conspiracy.
- Eddie Earl Davis of Chattaroy: five counts third degree sexual assault and possession of child pornography.
- Rush Bryant Dials of Red Jacket: grand larceny, fleeing with reckless indifference to others and destruction of property.
- Ricky Lee Gauze of Williamson: failure to provide notice of registration changes.
- Kevin Gillman of Williamson: two counts delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine.
- Jennifer Hall of Williamson: grand larceny, burglary, two counts conspiracy, destruction of property and possession of a scheduled I controlled substance.
- Andrew Walter Harmon of Red Jacket: attempt murder and wanton endangerment.
- Candis Harmon of Delbarton: two counts delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine.
- Bernie Hickman of Kermit: two counts delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, and conspiracy,
- Larry Ray Huff of Gilbert: possession of a schedule II controlled substance, fentanyl, with intent to deliver. Huff was also indicted with charges two counts delivery of a schedule I controlled substance, heroin, and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, in a separate indictment.
- Teresa Jarrell of Crum: delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, and conspiracy.
- Larry “Bo” Jones of Delbarton: delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine.
- Bruce Kennedy: three counts delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, and conspiracy.
- Casey Kennedy: delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, and conspiracy.
- Dan Harmon Lambert of Fort Gay: two counts strangulation, child neglect creating risk of serious injury and two counts domestic battery.
- Cletis Ray “Bruce” Lester of Gilbert: three counts unauthorized use of an access device, forgery, destruction of property and petit larceny.
- Tony Marcum of Kermit: delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine.
- Howard Kenneth Mitchell of Gilbert: attempt murder and wanton endangerment.
- Birdie Glen Muncy of Crum: malicious assault, child abuse resulting in injury, and two counts domestic abuse second offense.
- Michael L. Muncy of Breeden: delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, and conspiracy.
- Jimmy Ray Ooten of Red Jacket: delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine.
- John Michael Payne of Delorme: first degree arson.
- Billy Eugene Preston of Delbarton: forgery and uttering.
- Susan Dee Rollins of Red Jacket: nine counts failure to provide notice of registration changes.
- James Richard Sincell of Matewan: one count malicious assault and domestic battery.
- Flem Eugene Spurlock of Kermit: failure to register as a sex offender, three counts possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, marijuana, possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, suboxone, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
- Paul Matthew Thomasson of Varney: delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine.
- Jonathan Keith Vance of Dingess: kidnapping, strangulation, malicious assault and domestic battery.
- Michael Vance of Delbarton: wanton endangerment and cruelty to animals.
- Patty Loveless Vance of Williamson: grand larceny, burglary, two counts conspiracy, destruction of property and possession of a scheduled I controlled substance.
- Cynthia Waller of Kenova: possession of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, with intent to deliver and conspiracy.
- Larry “Big L” Waller of Williamson: delivery of a schedule I controlled substance, heroin, and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
- Kenneth Wood of Lenore: threats of terrorist acts.
- Donald Anthony Workman of Williamson: five counts third degree sexual assault and five counts sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child.
DISCLAIMER: An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.