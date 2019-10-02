WILLIAMSON — A Mingo County grand jury recently indicted 39 people on felony charges in Mingo County Circuit Court.
The list was released by Mingo County Prosecutor Jonathan “Duke” Jewell, and all 39 indictments were unsealed, including a 56-year-old man who is accused of sexually abusing a minor.
Paul Raymond Fouch of Williamson was indicted on 10 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or a person in position of trust to a child.
Here are a list of other indictments handed down in Circuit Court:
Roy Lee Ailiff, 27, of Delbarton: one count of fleeing with reckless indifference, one count of receiving stolen property from another state, one count of destruction of property greater than $2,500 and one count of firearm possession violation.Justin Baisden: two counts of delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine.Nicholas Adam Blackburn, 35, of Paintsville, Kentucky: one count of child abuse resulting in bodily injury.David Brian Blankenship, 44, of Gilbert: 13 counts of forgery and 13 counts of uttering.Robert Brady, 39, of Kermit: one count of malicious assault.Derrick N. Brewer, 35, of Kermit: one count of transferring stolen property.Amy Browning, 38, of Wharncliffe: one count of burglary, one count of grand larceny and two counts of conspiracy.Kevin Browning, 37, of Wharncliffe: two counts of delivery of a schedule III controlled substance, suboxone, and one count of burglary, one count of grand larceny and two counts of conspiracy.Gregory Neal Copley, 26, of Delbarton: one count of transferring stolen property.Kenneth Lee Cyrus, 40, of Wharncliffe: one count of destruction of property greater than $2,500, one count of attempted grand larceny and two counts of conspiracy.Amanda Leann Dempsey: one count of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury.Kandace Faith Dick, 32, of Freeburn: two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Billy Lee Evans, 39, of Delbarton: one count of malicious assault.Brian Lee Farley, 24, of Crum: one count of grand larceny.Kari Fields, 26, of Edgarton: one count of fleeing with reckless indifference to others and one count of second offense driving revoked for DUI.Jonathan Fleming, 34, of Dingess: one count of burglary, one count of grand larceny and two counts of conspiracy.James Alvin Harrison, 46, of Williamson: one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, and one count of battery on an officer.Bruce Emory Hatfield, 33, of Gilbert: one count of possession of a schedule III controlled substance, suboxone, and one count of burglary.Kevin Johnson, 54, of Williamson: one count of possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to deliver, heroin, two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, oxycodone and crack cocaine, and one count of delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, oxycodone.Jason Eugene Lester, 38, of Isaban: one count of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury, one count of DUI fleeing, one count of DUI with a minor and one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine.Debra Ann Miller, 34, of Rawl: one count of battery and one count of burglary.Shane Edward Nelson, 29, of Dingess: one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to deliver, neurontin and klonopin, three counts of grand larceny, two counts of burglary, two counts of firearm possession violation, and two counts of conspiracy.Ricky Joe Newsome: one count of breaking and entering, one count of grand larceny, one count of destruction of property greater than $2,500 and three counts of conspiracy.
James D. Ooten, 35, of Delbarton: one count of breaking and entering, one count of grand larceny, one count of destruction of property greater than $2,500 and three counts of conspiracy.Kayla Michelle Ooten, 30, of Delbarton: three counts of delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine.Brandi Patterson, 31, of Gilbert: two counts of grand larceny and two counts of conspiracy.Kayla Sue Peck, 26, of Isaban: one count of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury and one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver.Keith Andrew Prater, 25, of Delbarton: one count of destruction of property greater than $2,500, one count of attempted grand larceny, one count of required security and two counts of conspiracy.Wilburn Preece also known as Carey Lee Preece, 39, of Kermit: one count of third offense domestic battery and one count of third offense domestic assault.Justin Russell, 24, of Williamson: two counts of first degree robbery, two counts of malicious assault, three counts of unauthorized access device, one count grand larceny, one count battery on an officer, one count of escape from custody and one count of petit larceny.Jessica Ann Smith, 26, of Matewan: one count of receiving stolen property from another state, one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, and one count of firearm violation.Brian Stafford: one count of delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine.William Paul Strickland, 39, of Delbarton: two counts of grand larceny and two counts of conspiracy.April Dawn Tomblin, 39, of Dingess: one count of child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury.Brian Keith Wells, 43, of South Williamson, Ky.: one count of fleeing with reckless indifference to others.Eric Dewey White, 37, of Kermit: one count of possession of schedule II counterfeit controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, and two counts of third offense driving revoked for DUI.Devin Lyle Marcum, 32, of Delbarton: one count of burglary, one count of grand larceny, one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, and one count of attempting to transport a controlled substance into the grounds of a regional jail.
Casey Matthews, 32, of Red Jacket: one count of burglary, one count of fleeing on foot and one count of attempted burglary.
An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.