WILLIAMSON — A Mingo County grandy jury returned 48 felony indictments this past week in the second session of 2021, including indicting three Mingo County men on various felony charges stemming from a 2020 fire and attempted cover-up that left one man dead
According to documents on file in Mingo County Circuit Court, James Church, 33, and Charles “Chuck” Jarvis, 47, both of Williamson, along with Terry Jarvis, 31, of Naugatuck, were each indicted on the following charges:
- one count first-degree murder
- one count conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree
- one count felony murder (attempted robbery)
- conspiracy to commit felony murder (attempted robbery)
- felony murder (arson)
- conspiracy to commit felony murder (arson)
- first-degree attempted robbery
- conspiracy to commit robbery
- first-degree arson
- conspiracy to commit arson
- attempted concealment of a deceased human body
- conspiracy to commit attempted concealment of a deceased human body.
According to records, police say the three men broke into an apartment on Elm Street Williamson on May 16, 2020, in an attempt to steal drugs and money from two females they believed to be inside in retaliation to a prior incident.
After kicking in the door to the apartment, police say in arrest records that the three men found the victim, Williamson resident John Jackson, inside the apartment and proceeded to beat him with an ax and stab him with a knife.
Police believe that the apartment was set on fire in an attempt to destroy any evidence. Church was arrested in connection with the incident on May 17, 2020, while Charles Jarvis was apprehended on May 19, 2020, and Terry Jarvis was arrested in Cabell County on May 25.
The trio is scheduled to be arraigned by Mingo County Circuit Court Judge Miki Thompson at 10 a.m. May 3.
Here are the other indictments released by Mingo County Prosecutor Duke Jewell, listed in alphabetic order:
- James Edward Adkins: one count DUI causing death and one count DUI causing bodily injury.
- Gary Jack Atwell, 45, of Brenton: three counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and three counts conspiracy.
- Dexter “D.J.” Bailey Jr., 40, of Baisden: three counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
- Joshua Bandy, 30, of Edgarton: one count breaking and entering, one count grand larceny and one count fleeing with reckless indifference to others.
- Eva Bartram, 36, of Lenore: one count possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count conspiracy.
- Rickey Blackburn, 62, of Baisden: one count grand larceny, one count conspiracy, one count obstructing an officer, one count battery on officer and one count assault on an officer.
- Frank Blair, 43, of Lenore: one count possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count conspiracy.
- Fed Lee Blevins, 40, of Williamson: one count bringing stolen property from another state, one count grand larceny, one count conspiracy, one count fleeing with reckless indifference to others, one count fleeing with property damage and one count attempt murder.
- Joseph Eugene Blevins Jr., 24, of Belfry, Kentucky: two counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and receiving or transferring stolen goods.
- Leo Childress, 39, of Williamson: one count possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
- Ron Dale Dawson, 43, of Gilbert: three counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and three counts conspiracy.
- Brandon Dillon, 31, of Williamson: two counts delivery of a controlled substance.
- Jason Gillman, 36, of Lenore: one count malicious assault, one count domestic battery and one count child neglect creating risk of death of serious bodily injury.
- Barbara Jean Gooslin, 63, of Red Jacket: seven counts forgery, seven counts uttering and one count embezzlement by misuse of fiduciary relationship.
- Savannah Renae Hendricks, 24, of Williamson: four counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four counts conspiracy and one count grand larceny.
- Kevin Hinkle, 38, of Baisden: two counts unauthorized use of access device, two counts computer fraud, one count conspiracy and five counts attempt to use an unauthorized device.
- Sherran Ray Justice, 43, of Baisden: one count possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count delivery of a controlled substance, one count destruction of property, one count petit larceny and one count conspiracy.
- Bradley Lackey, 39, of Lenore: one count possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count conspiracy.
- Charity Hope Lester, 27, of Mohawk: five counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and three counts conspiracy.
- Chester S. Lester, 31, of Baisden: one count entry of building other than dwelling, one count destruction of property and one count petit larceny.
- Ikey McCoy, 51, of South Williamson, Kentucky: four counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and four counts conspiracy.
- Ronald Dwayne Miller, 48, of Danville: one count soliciting a minor via computer and one count soliciting a minor via computer and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity.
- Randy Dale New, 33, of Ballard: one count grand larceny and one count conspiracy.
- Billy Eugene Preston, 42, of Delbarton: one count unlawful taking of timber and one count conspiracy.
- Arthur Rowe: one count grand larceny and one count conspiracy.
- Mark Runyon, 24, of Delbarton: one count grand larceny and one count conspiracy.
- Bobby Jerome Sammons, 52, of Gilbert: six counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four counts delivery of a controlled substance and five counts conspiracy.
- Paul Lewis Sammons, 54, of Delbarton: one count possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts possession of a controlled substance, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and one count conspiracy.
- Cassie Lynn Shepherd, 41, of Dingess: one count firearm possession violation.
- Richard D. Smoot, 49, of Isaban: one count grand larceny, one count conspiracy, one count obstructing an officer, one count battery of law enforcement officer and one count possession of a controlled substance.
- Malinda Starr, 47, of Delbarton: one count grand larceny and one count conspiracy.
- Eugene Thorn III, 43, of Williamson: two counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
- Gary Wayne Toler Sr., 56, of Gilbert: one count possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
- Dylan Thomas Tomblin, 24, of Kermit: unlawful taking of timber and conspiracy.
- Brandon N. White, 34, of Williamson: one count grand larceny, one count third offense driving revoked DUI and one count driving impaired.
- Virginia Ann White, 69, of Lenore: one count possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count conspiracy.
- Michael Anthony Wiles, 26, of Charleston: four counts battery on police officer, one count attempt to disarm law enforcement officer, one count fleeing on foot and one count entry of a building other than dwelling.
- David Lee Wilson, 54, of Dingess: one count firearm possession violation.
DISCLAIMER: An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.