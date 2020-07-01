WILLIAMSON — A Mingo County grand jury recently handed up 47 felony indictments in Mingo County Circuit Court.
The grand jury was initially supposed to meet in April but was not allowed to do so until recently due to safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The list was released by Mingo County Prosecutor Jonathan “Duke” Jewell, and all 47 indictments were unsealed. Here are is list in alphabetic order of the indictments handed up in Circuit Court:
- Amanda Aaron of Belfry, Ky.: one count of conspiracy (first degree robbery) and one count of conspiracy (malicious assault).
- Austin Bailey of Gilbert: one count of driving impaired causing serious bodily injury, one count of reckless driving with serious bodily injury and one count of first offense driving impaired.
- Jonathan Ball of Kermit: one count receiving stolen property, one count conspiracy, one count possession of schedule II controlled substance (meth) with intent to deliver, one count conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. He was also charged with one count driving revoked and one count fleeing with reckless indifference in a separate indictment.
- Allen Keith Brewer of Kermit: one count receiving stolen property, one count conspiracy, one count possession of schedule II controlled substance (meth) with intent to deliver, one count conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and one count firearm possession violation.
- Crystal Cassell of Williamson: one count conspiracy (first degree robbery) and one count conspiracy (malicious assault).
- Christy J. Conley of Dingess: one count grand larceny and one count conspiracy.
- Brandon Ray Cook of Justice: one count driving impaired with death, two counts driving impaired with serious bodily injury, one count driving impaired with bodily injury and one count first offense driving impaired.
- Danielle Copley of Kermit: one count first degree robbery, one count grand larceny, and one count conspiracy.
- Amanda Dempsey of Williamson: one count first degree arson and one count attempted murder.
- Michael Dingess of Belfry, Ky.: one count conspiracy (first degree robbery) and one count conspiracy (malicious assault.)
- David Ernest: one count breaking and entering, one count grand larceny, and two counts conspiracy.
- Billy Jack Evans of Naugatuck: four counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, two counts first degree sexual assault, and two counts first degree sexual abuse.
- Brian Farley of Chattaroy: one count grand larceny and one count conspiracy.
- Lori Fields of Red Jacket: one count breaking and entering, one count grand larceny and two counts conspiracy.
- Dennis Gearles of Matewan: one count child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury and one count fleeing (DUI).
- Amber Gilman of Williamson: one count delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, meth, and one count conspiracy. She was charged with another count of delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, meth, in a separate indictment.
- Justin Gooslin of Matewan: one count possession of a schedule II controlled substance, meth, with intent to deliver, one count possession of a counterfeit schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, and one count operating clandestine drug laboratory.
- Steve Gooslin II of Red Jacket: one count breaking and entering, one count grand larceny, and two counts conspiracy.
- Jessie Gravley, II of Gilbert: one count possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, oxycodone, and conspiracy. He was also charged with four counts of delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, oxymorphone, in a separate indictment.
- Jessie Gravley Sr. of Gilbert: one count possession with intent to delivery a schedule II controlled substance, oxymorphone, one count of conspiracy, and one count of firearm possession violation. He was also charged with one count possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, oxycodone, one count conspiracy, and one count firearm possession violation in a separate indictment.
- Shane Hensley of Dingess: two counts child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury, three counts wanton endangerment, one count firearm possession violation, one count destruction of property, and one count of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
- Kenneth James Ingersoll of Matewan: one count breaking and entering, one count grand larceny, and one count destruction of property. He was also charged with one count burglary and one count grand larceny in a separate indictment.
- Charles Jarvis of Williamson: one count firearm possession violation and one count possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
- Jaquaylla Kessler of Williamson: one count first degree robbery, one count grand larceny, one count burglary, and three counts conspiracy.
- Kate Laws of Peytona: one count grand larceny and one count conspiracy.
- Gary Marcum of Dingess: one count of receiving stolen property, two counts of conspiracy, one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, meth.
- Justin Tyrel Marcum of Lenore: one count first degree arson and one count burglary.
- Tracey Moore: one count driving revoked DUI third offense and one count required security.
- Ryan Moss of Morgantown: one count grand larceny, one count conspiracy and one count obtaining goods by false pretenses.
- Bobby Gene Mullins Jr: one count driving revoked for DUI third offense and one count third offense driving impaired. He was charged with a another count of driving revoked in a separate indictment.
- Hazel Mullins of Dublin, Ohio: one count possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, meth.
- Heather Musick of Williamson: one count first degree robbery, one count grand larceny, one count burglary and three counts conspiracy.
- Tevin Robinson: one count grand larceny and two counts of conspiracy.
- Weston Rollyson of Gilbert: one count possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, meth. He was also charged with one count of escape from custody in a separate indictment.
- Demetra Rashon Smith a/k/a Trey of Williamson: one count delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, meth, and one count conspiracy.
- Samantha Smith of Lenore: one count attempt to transport a controlled substance into the grounds of regional jail.
- David Tidwell of Williamson:one count first degree robbery, one count malicious assault, and two counts conspiracy.
- Misty Vance of Dingess: one count burglary and one count grand larceny. She was also charged with one count of malicious assault in a separate indictment.
- Regina Varney of Lenore: one count possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, meth, one count possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, marijuana, and one count required security.
DISCLAIMER: An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.