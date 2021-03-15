Mingo County has fallen back into an orange designation on the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System Map, which determines whether high school students between grades 9-12 can attend in-person instruction and hold extracurricular activities.
In the most recent map posted on Monday, Mingo County was joined by nine other counties in the orange as the positivity rate sat at 5.58%. The positivity rate is calculated by the number of positive COVID-19 tests in the county in the past seven to 14 days, according to the WVDHHR.
Mingo County was in the yellow on the daily map as recent as March 8 with a positivity rate of 3.58, but a recent rise in positive cases and a dip in the amount of tests administered saw the county land in the gold from March 9 to March 11 before entering orange March 12 when the positivity rate rose above 5%.
If the county’s positivity rate rises above 8%, then the county would enter a red designation that would cancel all in-person instruction for students grades 9-12 and all extracurricular activities in the county.
According to the WVDHHR COVID-19 dashboard as of 10 a.m. Monday, Mingo County has reported a total of 2,200 positive cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, with 2,023 cases listed as recovered, 141 listed as active and 36 deaths related to complications from COVID-19.
From Monday, March 8, to Sunday, March 14, Mingo County reported 46 new cases with 38 of those cases occurring at the start of the week between March 8 and March 10.
West Virginia currently leads the nation in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine as 245,196 West Virginia residents have been fully vaccinated as of March 15.
A total of 635,801 single doses of the vaccine have been distributed with 5,881 doses being administered in Mingo County.
The Mingo County Health Department is continuing to host free vaccination events weekly at various locations across the county and is asking residents to sign up to receive the vaccine at www.vaccinate.wv.gov.
The MCHD is also urging the community to stay diligent and to continue following all guidelines, including practice social distancing and wearing a face covering.
Testing sites for COVID-19 are still being offered at locations across Mingo County all five weekdays and on weekends at Parsley Bottom Church in Lenore and Little Dove Church in Belo.