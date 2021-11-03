After being red since at least early September, Mingo County has dropped one step to orange on the state’s COVID-19 county alert map.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Mingo County has a percent positivity rate of 7.43%, down from last week’s rate of 13.64%. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) reports that Mingo County had 104 active cases of the virus as of Sunday.
Over the past seven days, the highest-infected age group in the county has been those ages 31-40, accounting for 13.11% of cases. Ages 5-11, 12-15, 41-50, and 51-60 are all tied for second place at 11.48%.
Cumulatively, Mingo County has had 3,199 cases of COVID-19, with 81 deaths. The most affected age group in the county throughout the entire pandemic has been those ages 41-50, accounting for 15.11% of all cases. The least affected age group is 0-4 at only 3.32%, and notably, only 8.90% of cases in Mingo County have been among those ages 71+, which is an age range that is often more significantly affected by the virus.
Mingo County remains the state’s least vaccinated county, with only 32.9% of the population, or 7,718 residents, having received at least one dose of a vaccine. Neighboring Logan County, by comparison, has 58% of their population — 18,567 residents — with at least one dose of a vaccine. The state average is 56.3%.
Statewide, West Virginia currently has 6,940 active virus cases and a 10.84% daily positivity rate. There have been 4,450 deaths, 24 of which were newly reported as of Monday’s update.