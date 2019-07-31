WILLIAMSON For the 16th consecutive year, the Mingo County Democratic Women's Club awarded a scholarship to a graduate of a Mingo County High School. Williamson native Lauren Gallimore was presented with a $1,000 scholarship.
Gallimore is a 2019 graduate of Mingo Central High School with plans of attending Marshall University in the fall.
The MCDWC has awarded a scholarship to one deserving senior from Mingo County every year since 2004, and there were even years where they were able to hand out two scholarships.
Since 2004 the amount of scholarships they have awarded is approaching $20,000.
MCDWC President Helen Childers said the women's club is honored to have been able to help local high school students over the years with their dreams of getting a college education.
Childers said some of the scholarship money is from donations, but the majority is obtained by different fundraisers.
In order to receive the MCDWC scholarship, a student must attend one of the schools in Mingo County, hold a good GPA, show genuine interest in furthering his or her education and write an essay stating what it means to be a Democrat.
Childers said that they have a great group of proud, hardworking women in the MCDWC but they are also looking to add new members. For anyone interested in joining, call 304-235-1492.