WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission recently proclaimed October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Leigh Ray, first vice president for the southwestern district of GFWC-WV and a member of the Williamson Woman’s Club, said the proclamation is done each year in October.
“We already have our wreath hanging out front,” Ray said. “Today, we are joined by members of the Wildwood Garden Club as well. Each year, the garden club plants our ‘Plant it Pink’ garden beside the courthouse.”
Commissioner Diann Hannah read the proclamation, but also took time to remind that women are not the only ones impacted by the disease.
“Men can also get breast cancer,” Hannah said. “That’s a hidden fact. A lot of people associate breast cancer with women, and I’ve known some men to die from having breast cancer because they leave it untreated.”
In 2022, an estimated 1,470 women in West Virginia will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and approximately 290 will die from the disease. Breast cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in West Virginia women.
Health Department Director Keith Blankenship said there are resources available at the Mingo County Health Department for uninsured and underinsured women in the county, including referrals for breast cancer screenings.
Blankenship also mentioned Bonnie’s Bus as a good resource for local women. Bonnie’s Bus is set to return to Williamson on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Anyone interested can contact Amy Hannah at 304-235-5607 to ask about scheduling an appointment.
Screening from Bonnie’s Bus is not free, but is provided for women, men, transgender and gender-diverse people with private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or those who qualify for the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program. Uninsured patients living in West Virginia who are age 40 and older can receive a screening mammogram on the Bus through grant funding and donations.
The two groups also hosted a cookie and pink lemonade social in the courthouse Oct. 5 to mark the occasion.
