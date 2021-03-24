WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission approved a proclamation during their regular meeting Tuesday, March 16, declaring the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month and asked that all county residents wear blue on April 1.
The proclamation was presented to the Commission by Mingo County Family Resource Director Amy Dearfield Hannah and was read aloud by Commissioner Gavin Smith.
“We acknowledge that we must work together as a community to increase awareness about child abuse and contribute to promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families in a safe, stable and nurturing environment,” the proclamation read in part.
Hannah showed commissioners the new Child Abuse Prevention month official flag, which was designed for Mingo County. Hannah said that a flag will be flown in every municipality throughout the county during April.
Flag raising events include:
- 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 1, Matewan
- 10 a.m. Thursday, April 1, Delbarton
- 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1, Gilbert
- 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 5, Kermit
- noon Wednesday, April 7, Williamson
The flag raising in Williamson will coincide with the annual Child Abuse Awareness March through downtown.
“We are still doing the march this year, but the Head Start isn’t able to participate with us due to COVID,” Hannah said. “So we are asking our partners, businesses and anyone else that wants to join us to come out and walk with us at lunch time.”
Hannah said the march will start at the DHHR office around noon in Williamson and end in front of the courthouse steps, where the flag would then be raised.
To close out the month on April 29, a Champions for Children reception will also be held. More information will be released at a later date.
The Mingo County Commission also approved a proclamation declaring April as Fair Housing Month in the county.