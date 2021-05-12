WILLIAMSON — At Wednesday’s Mingo County Commission meeting, County Clerk Larry “Yogi” Croaff said he is working with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office on possible voting precinct consolidations before the next election season.
Croaff said the plan would consolidate precincts that are already in the same building.
“I’ve talked to the Secretary of State’s Office, and this is not going to cause no hardship on the people, the voters,” Croaff said. “None whatsoever. We aren’t moving precincts or anything.”
Croaff said there are some precincts that have voters split up alphabetically, and even though they vote in the same area there still has to be poll workers for both sets of voters.
Under the tentative plan, the county would go from 38 precincts to 28, taking the requirement of 190 poll workers down to 140.
Croaff said the plan would save $9,000 each election if workers are still paid the rate of $175. He said if a decision were made to raise the salary for poll workers to $200, the county could still save $5,000.
Croaff said decreasing the number of precincts could also allow for backup voting machines on election days.
“They recommended I didn’t tackle the single precincts because they’re out in rural areas,” Croaff said. “I don’t want to consolidate them and put a hardship on the people. This would not put a hardship on the people, they’d vote at the same place they’ve always voted at.”
Croaff said this would also leave precincts still handling roughly the same number of voters, if trends continue as in previous elections. He said with a drop in population and registered voters, there is no longer a pressing need to pay for extra workers.
Croaff said his office will continue to work on the plan and that the Secretary of State’s Office will be at a future commission meeting to present the details before anything is voted on.