WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Clerk’s Office held a public test of its equipment April 25.
Voting equipment and Election Day tabulation equipment for early and primary voting were tested in the election room of the Mingo County Courthouse during a special session of the Mingo County Commission.
The commission moved to approve the test of the equipment, as no issues were found during the test.
Early voting is underway and ends Saturday, May 7, in West Virginia. The primary election is Tuesday, May 10.
