Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Tourism has selected nine local chefs from across the state to serve as the first-ever class of West Virginia chef ambassadors, including a chef from a Mingo County restaurant.

This new initiative is designed to promote local, Appalachian cuisine through media events and promotional activities while nurturing the industry for future growth through educational training and seminars.

Recommended for you