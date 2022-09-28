CHARLESTON — West Virginia Tourism has selected nine local chefs from across the state to serve as the first-ever class of West Virginia chef ambassadors, including a chef from a Mingo County restaurant.
This new initiative is designed to promote local, Appalachian cuisine through media events and promotional activities while nurturing the industry for future growth through educational training and seminars.
Karie Ellis, pitmaster for Trail 12 BBQ, was chosen as one of the nine to represent the Hatfield-McCoy Mountains region.
Ellis is known for her hickory-smoked barbeque with a mountain view at the family-owned Trail 12 BBQ along the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. Formerly the executive chef at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Teays Valley before returning home to Gilbert, Ellis earned her credentials as a certified chef through the culinary program at the Carver Career and Technical Center.
Ellis was named Runner Up Best Chef in the State in 2019 along with winning the award for Best BBQ in the Coalfields from 2018 to the present.