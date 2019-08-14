CINDERELLA - The Mingo County Board of Education approved the final personnel list before the start of the 2019-20 school year at a special meeting Aug. 6.
The long list of personnel actions approved included:
Professional personnel
New employment or transfer into existing positions:
Sheri Sloan teacher grade 5 GK8 to teacher grade 1 GK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Shayla Hatfield teacher grade 3 GK8 to teacher grade 5 GK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Tiffany Perry teacher grade 1 GK8 to teacher grade 3 GK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Reuben Hady Ford teacher / auto mechanics MCHS to teacher health / PE TVHS (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Kathy Farmer substitute teacher MCS (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Peggy Hannah-Davis substitute teacher MCS (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Kimberly Messer substitute teacher MCS (effective Sep. 1, 2019), Beverly Slone substitute teacher MCS (pending certification) (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Alichia Marsico substitute teacher MCS (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Maggie Varney teacher / math WK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Amber Elkins teacher / art LK8 (pending certification) (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Kala Sipple teacher / grade 1 BK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Kenneth Brandon Bowen teacher / grade 1 KK8 to teacher / special education BK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Lauren Copley teacher / graphic design MCHS (pending certification) (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Tara Smith teacher / grade 1 LK8 to teacher / grade 3 LK8 (pending board approval of resignation of current grade 3 teacher) (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Sarah Carey-Rayser teacher / grade 1 DES to teacher / grade 6 LK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Diana Compton substitute teacher MCS (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Mary Rayburn teacher/art MK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Kimberly Jude teacher/music LK8 to teacher/music MK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019, Ashton Walls teacher / grade 3 GK8 to teacher special education GK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Thelma Stanley teacher / PROSTART TVHS (pending certification) (effective Aug. 7, 2019) Kristy Noe teacher / grade 2 GK8 to teacher / grade 3 GK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Taylor Bailey teacher / science GK8 (pending certification) (effective Aug. 7, 2019)
Resignation
Danny "Yogi" Kinder substitute teacher MCS (effective July 17, 2019), Eva Lynn Kinder substitute teacher MCS (effective July 17, 2019), Tammy Smith McCleese teacher / grade 3 LK8 (effective July 29, 2019), Tiffany Young teacher / grade 6 LK8 (effective Aug. 6, 2019), Erin May substitute teacher MCS (effective July 29, 2019)
PROFESSIONAL EXTRACURRICULAR ASSIGNMENTS
New assignments
2019-2020 School year
New employment
Jared Lester coach soccer GK8 (pending certification) (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Michael Moore assistant coach, cheer MCHS (pending certification) (zero comp) (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Staci Gilliam assistant coach, volleyball WK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Danielle Erwin assistant coach, volleyball MK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Bethany Hatfield assistant coach, cheer MK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), William Art Deskins coach, football LK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Ryan David Ooten assistant coach, football LK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Crystal D. Canterbury assistant coach, cheer LK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Randi Murphy after school teacher / tutor grades 6-8 WK8, Jackie May after school teacher / tutor grades 3-5 WK8 Harry Clay Campbell wellness coach GK8, Jaclyn Hall wellness coach DES, Allison Siggers wellness coach
KK8, Bruce Jonathan Gibson wellness coach BK8, Jacqueline Hill title I interventionist BK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Christin Vicker-Sesco title I interventionist BK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Pat Dillon title I interventionist DES (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Debra Mitchell PERC MCS (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Kimberly Hensley PERC MCS (effective Aug. 7, 2019), LaDonna Davis PERC MCS (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Chrystal Lackey PERC MCS (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Rita Hardin PERC MCS (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Ashley Edmiston PERC MCS (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Christa Baisden PERC MCS (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Erica Farley PERC MCS (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Mark Zachary Curry assistant coach, football BK8 (pending certification) (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Sandra Porter after school teacher tutor grade K BK8, Nona Melissa Warden after school teacher tutor grades 6-8 BK8, James Bradley Vanhoose after school teacher tutor grades 3-5 BK8, Amy Maynard after school teacher tutor grades 1-2 WK8, Susan Moore title I interventionist LK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Belanda Kirk title I interventionist LK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Brandon Wolford after school teacher tutor grade K LK8, Leslie Music after school teacher tutor grades 1-2 LK8, Jamie Heflin after school teacher tutor grades 3-5 LK8, Krystal Hall after school teacher tutor grades 6-8 LK8 Philip Ann Haydu title I interventionist MK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019) Norma Taylor title I interventionist MK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Kim Morgan title I interventionist KK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Linda Moore after school teacher tutor grades K-4 KK8, David Mollett after school teacher tutor grades 5-8 KK8, Caressa Muncy assistant coach, cheer KK8 (pending certification) (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Clyde Farley assistant coach, volleyball KK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Kathy Woodruff after school teacher tutor grade K GK8, Tiffany Perry after school teacher tutor grades 1-2 GK8, Stephanie Endicott after school teacher tutor grades 3-5 GK8, Whitney Cline after school teacher tutor grades 6-8 GK8 Joshua Endicott assistant coach, football GK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Kristy Noe assistant coach, volleyball GK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Shayla Hatfield assistant coach, cheer GK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Donna England title I interventionist GK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Brittany Hatfield title I interventionist GK8 (effective Aug. 7, 2019)
Resignations
John Varney Coach, Baseball TVHS (effective July 9, 2019)
SERVICE PERSONNEL
New employment or transfer
into existing position
Donna Estepp aide / autism mentor itinerant (starting at MCHS) to aide / autism mentor itinerant (starting at WK8) (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Jackie Hundley from bus operator Tug Valley area to mechanic MCS (during a leave of absence) (effective Aug. 7, 2019), Kimberly Kennedy aide / autism mentor itinerant (DES start) to aide / autism mentor itinerant (to begin at BK8) (effective Aug. 7, 2019).
Resignation
Australia Evans substitute aide MCS (effective July 17, 2019)
Leave of absence
Patricia Clark custodian III BK8 (effective July 15, 2019, through July 15, 2020), Kevin Salmons custodian III MELC (effective July 19, 2019, through Oct. 19, 2019)
Abolish
Early Childhood Classroom Assistant Teacher itinerant (starting at BK8)
Retirement
Elrita Hale-Parsley secretary III LK8 (effective July 31, 2019), Tammy Murphy secretary III MCHS (effective August 30, 2019)