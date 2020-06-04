WILLIAMSON — The sixth case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Mingo County on Wednesday, according to a press release issued by Mingo County Health Department Administrator Anthony Keith Blankenship on Thursday morning.
The person who confirmed positive for the coronavirus is a 59-year-old female with symptoms and is isolating at home. The Health Department is notifying all those who were in close contact with her.
Currently, Mingo County has seen tested 865 people with 6 positive coronavirus cases, 2 probable case, 857 negative cases, 5 people recovered, and we have experienced 1 COVID-19 related death. That leaves 2 current active cases in Mingo County.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
To protect the patient’s privacy, no other information about the person will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders. Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital, or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.