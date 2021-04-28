According to the WV DHHR COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 2,463 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Mingo County residents since the start of the pandemic.
As of Monday, April 26, 162 of those cases were listed as active while 2,262 patients have made a full recovery.
Mingo County’s death total due to complications from COVID-19 rose by three since last week to 39.
Over the past seven days from Monday, April 19, to Sunday, April 25, 35 new cases were reported in the county out of the 835 people who were tested.
On Saturday, Mingo County’s percent positive rate had dropped to the gold on the county alert map with a positivity rate of 4.25 while the infection rate dropped into the orange at 21.35 percent.
The Mingo County Health Department and other local healthcare providers are continuing with vaccination efforts.
Mingo residents can keep up to date with free vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations in the county by checking the MCHD Facebook page or by calling 304-235-3570.