DELBARTON — The Mingo County Public Library closed out their 2022 summer reading program Monday, Aug. 22.
The Oceans of Possibilities began June 13. Each Monday, children were treated to a discussion about all the different animals that live in the ocean. They made a craft, were served snacks and played games.
Three children had perfect attendance at the Mingo County Public Library — Carson Blackburn, Carter Blackburn and Waylon Halstead.
“A child that picks up a book and reads during the summer is much further along than a child that doesn’t read at all during the summer,” said Mingo County Public Library Director Pam Warden. “As long as you are able to read, you can succeed at anything you try.”
Warden said she wants to thank Richie Belcher, Sam Woods, Cindy’s Tropical Snow, Camden Park, Save the Children Organization and the Mingo County Board of Directors for their contributions to the program.