DELBARTON — The Mingo County Public Library closed out their 2022 summer reading program Monday, Aug. 22.

The Oceans of Possibilities began June 13. Each Monday, children were treated to a discussion about all the different animals that live in the ocean. They made a craft, were served snacks and played games.

