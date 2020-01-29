NEWTOWN — Mingo Central High School fared well this past week in the Mingo County Math Field Day Competition as both their 9th grade and 10th-12th grade squads finished in first place overall.
Their 10th-12th grade team had six students be named to the All-County team, including the top four individual finishers in the county. The 9th grade team also placed two on the Freshman All-County team.
Rachel Cantrell finished in first place overall in the county, while Jeremiah Hall came in second, Trace Clark finished third, and Bella Grace finished fourth. Dakota Jessie finished 10th overall in the county, and Emily Cline finished as the second alternate.
From the freshman team, Jordan Slone came in second place in the county, and Lexi Hager claimed the third spot.
Other MCHS students on the 10th-12th grade team were Skyler Mounts, Nikki Hatfield, Logan Perry, Mallory Roberts, Dylan Blackburn and Kaleigh Baisden while Jessica Acord and Jayden Powers were the other two members of the 9th grade squad.
The MCHS Math Field Day squads were coached by Tina Cline.