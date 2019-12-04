NEWTOWN — Some of Mingo Central High School’s FBLA members recently completed a food drive as one of its community service projects for the 2019-2020 school year, according to a press release from the school.
FBLA is the Future Business Leaders of America organization at MCHS. Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. (FBLA-PBL) is the largest career student business organization in the world. Angela Varney serves as the FBLA adviser for MCHS.
The food was donated to Jacob’s Well Mission, which is located in downtown Williamson at 151 Third Ave. The mission, which has been in operation since 2008, is open daily to feed the needy in the Williamson area and is led by director Janette O’Brien.
The mission serves between 50 and 200 people on an average day. However, huge dinners are prepared to feed 200-400 people for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Jacob’s Well is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. However, they stay open until approximately 4 p.m. on special dinner days.
Also, Jacob’s Well is open on Thursday and Friday nights after Bible study, which begins at 6 p.m.