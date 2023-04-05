Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mingo Central High School CTE Students went North for the 2023 Skills USA West Virginia State Conference and brought home honors.

The student’s preparation, talent and hard work was on display during the two-day conference.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

