Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 8:58 am
Mingo Central High School CTE Students went North for the 2023 Skills USA West Virginia State Conference and brought home honors.
The student’s preparation, talent and hard work was on display during the two-day conference.
Winners of the 2023 Skills USA West Virginia are:
All gold medal winners will advance to the Skills USA National Conference in June.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.
