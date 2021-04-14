Senior Jonathan Mahon was named King, and Jonna Mitchell was crowned the new Queen as Mingo Central High School held their 2021 Varsity Court on Friday, April 9, during halftime of the Miners’ 47-41 loss to Lincoln County. Mingo Central was not able to conduct Homecoming and did not crown a King or Queen in the fall due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time, so they elected to host the first ever Varsity Court this spring.
Mingo Central crowns Queen and King at Varsity Court
- Williamson Daily News
