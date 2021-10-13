Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

mc 2021 hoco.jpg

Mingo Central High School crowned Dylan Glasscock and Kara Hunt as the 2021 King and Queen during the halftime of the Miners 65-0 homecoming win against Tolsia on Friday at “Buck” Harless Stadium. For more on the Miners’ win, check out the sports section.

 Courtesy of Samantha Waine

NEWTOWN — Mingo Central High School crowned Dylan Glasscock and Kara Hunt as the 2021 King and Queen during the halftime of the Miners 65-0 homecoming win against Tolsia on Friday, Oct. 8 at “Buck” Harless Stadium. For more on the Miners’ win, check out the sports section.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

Recommended for you