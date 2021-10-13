NEWTOWN — Mingo Central High School crowned Dylan Glasscock and Kara Hunt as the 2021 King and Queen during the halftime of the Miners 65-0 homecoming win against Tolsia on Friday, Oct. 8 at “Buck” Harless Stadium. For more on the Miners’ win, check out the sports section.
Mingo Central crowns Homecoming Queen and King
