CINDERELLA — During their regular session Tuesday, Aug. 17, the Mingo County Board of Education voted to “strongly recommend” the wearing of masks by students, but ultimately leaving the decision up to individual families unless government guidelines change.
Under current West Virginia Department of Education guidelines released earlier this month, mask mandates are being left up to each individual county school districts to decide, rather than last year when such mandates were put in place by Gov. Jim Justice. As such, Mingo County’s five board members voted to “strongly recommend” mask wearing in school and while riding buses, while not making them mandatory.
During last Tuesday’s meeting, board members had a lengthy discussion with the Mingo County Health Department and central office personnel regarding the matter. Mingo County Health Department Administrator Keith Blankenship said the current federal recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is for both students and employees to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.
Blankenship noted, however, that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has left mask mandates up to local government agencies to decide, including school systems, which falls under WVDE guidance.
“As far as our standpoint goes at this time, we’re following the CDC’s guidelines and any variation in these would be a local decision,” Blankenship said. “So really that’s where we’re at right now.”
Superintendent Johnny Branch proposed having a form that parents could fill out specifying whether they want their children to wear masks or not. He said Wyoming County has already opted for such a form.
All five board members voted 5-0 to “strongly recommend” mask wearing and to adopt what the county is calling their “Health and Safety Plan.” This plan includes the form proposed by Branch.
In a news release from Mingo County Schools two days later, Aug. 19, the district announced that mask choice forms will be available for parents to sign, date and return to school. The form will include two options: I want my child to mask at all times during the school day, except when eating, or I do not want my child to be required to wear a mask during the school day.
According to the news release, students will be required to wear a mask unless a form is submitted indicating otherwise. Parents will be allowed to choose a different option at any time by completing a new form.
Branch said the county’s schools will honor whatever choice each individual parent makes for their child.
More information about the Mingo County Schools Health and Safety Plan can be found at www.mingoschools.com.
The mask choice form may also be downloaded at www.mingoschools.com, or a paper copy can be picked up at any school.
School in Mingo County is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 7.