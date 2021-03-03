CINDERELLA — The Mingo County School System is seeking public comments on the proposed calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.
The calendar was presented to the Mingo County Board of Education members at a special meeting Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the central office in Cinderella Hollow.
The proposed calendar would see students report to school on Aug. 30, 2021, while the last day of instruction would be June 8, 2022. The last day of the first semester is Jan. 25, 2022.
Students and employees will have eight days off for holidays during the school term:
- Labor Day, Sept. 6
- Veterans Day, Nov. 11
- Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25
- Christmas Day, Dec. 24
- New Years Day, Dec. 31
- Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Jan. 17
- Election Day, May 10
- Memorial Day, May 30.
Students would receive a full three days off of instruction during Thanksgiving break and would receive a full two weeks during the proposed Christmas break. Students would begin their Christmas holiday on Dec. 17 and return to school Jan. 3.
Students and employees would also be rewarded a full week for Spring Break from March 28 to April 1.
Six faculty senate meetings would be held: Aug. 27, Oct. 15, Dec. Dec. 17, Feb. 18, April 8 and June 9.
The dates for 2022 graduation ceremonies for both high schools were also set, with Mingo Centrals scheduled for June 3 and Tug Valley set for June 4.
To view the 2021-2022 school calendar or leave a public comment, visit the Mingo County Schools website at www.mingoschools.us.