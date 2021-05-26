WILLIAMSON, The Mingo County Board of Education recently recognized its selections for teacher of the year and service personnel of the year, as well as several retirees.
Teacher of the year selections for individual schools are:
- Melinda Lipps, Matewan PK-8
- Sondra Woods, Burch PK-8
- Vanessa Dotson, Williamson PK-8
- Brenda Collins, Lenore PK-8
- Patricia Brown, Gilbert PK-8
- Randi Brown-Boytek, Dingess Elementary
- Heather Johnson, Kermit PK-8
- Lorraine Davis, Tug Valley High School
- Jonathan Riffle, Mingo Central High School
Service personnel of the year selections for individual schools are:
- Freda Church, Matewan PK-8
- Margie Merritt, Burch PK-8
- Sharon Francis, Williamson PK-8
- Mattie Fletcher, Lenore PK-8
- Larry Dotson, Gilbert PK-8
- Natashia Duty, Dingess Elementary
- DeniseHopkins, Kermit PK-8
- Judy Moore, Tug Valley High School
- Mary Crawford, Mingo Central High School
The county’s overall teacher of the year winner is Lorraine Davis. The winner of the county’s service personnel of the year award is Sharon Francis.
2020-2021 retirees from Mingo County Schools were also honored at last Tuesday’s Mingo County Board of Education meeting. Those in attendance were given a plaque that included their name and years of service with the county. Retirees include:
- Dr. Larry Maynard, 18 years
- Roy Penix, 9 years
- Susanne Robinette, 25 years
- Deborah Butcher, 31 years
- Eleanor Sue Jones, 39 years
- Laura Bobbera, 31 years
- Marta Hevener, 17 years
- Donald Spence, 36 years
- Jeffrey Reynolds, 31 years
- Alexis Hunt, 29 years
- Cathy May, 15 years
- Anna Lou May, 39 years
- Karen Curry, 13 years
- John Lockard, 20 years
- Tammy Hess, 13 years
- Patricia Dickerson, 28 years
- Myrtle Dillon, 12 years