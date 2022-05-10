WILLIAMSON – After an extended evening with late reporting, the unofficial results of the Mingo County Board of Education race saw incumbents Tom Slone, John Warren Preece and James E. Baisden retain their spots on the board, with Amy Dearfield Hannah set to join.
The vote totals were released just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after technical issues caused delays in reporting.
Slone received the most votes, with 1,486. Baisden received 1,448; Preece received 1,311; and Hannah received 1,277.
There were 3,530 votes cast in the election. Of those, 424 came from absentee ballots and early voting.
Canvassing will take place in the coming weeks, and official results in all races will be determined at that time.