WILLIAMSON — During the Mingo County Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday, May 18, the Tug Valley High School girls basketball team was recognized for winning the West Virginia 2021 Class “A” Championship. The team was the first girls basketball team in school history to win a state title.
Mingo BOE honors Tug Valley girls basketball team
- Williamson Daily News
