CINDERELLA - The Mingo County Schools Maintenance Department has been busy since the end of the school term making repairs and sprucing up several facilities.
Maintenance director William Hensley gave a report to the Board of Education at its recent monthly meeting.
"We fixed some air conditioning units in several classrooms throughout the county," Hensley said. He said new AC units would be in soon for the Lenore PK8 gymnasium, and those would be replaced in a few days.
Hensley said the rainy month of June made it tough for grass cutting, but that his crews were catching up in the drier weather.
There have been several other plumbing, electrical and painting projects completed in the past month. Hensley said many other jobs will be done before school starts in August.
Hensley said a leak at the Mingo Central gym was repaired, but crews will have to go back and check to make sure it is fixed once it rains again.
Hensley was questioned about the resurfacing and repainting of the gym floors at both Tug Valley High School and Burch PK8. He said he had gotten some estimates and that work was planned at both facilities. BOE President Sabrina Grace said she felt that the staffs at all the schools should be versed in the proper care of the wooden gymnasium floors.
Board members John Warren Preece and James Ed Baisden asked about the proposed project for new bathroom facilities at the Tug Valley football field. Hensley said he had received unofficial estimates, and the job will be put out for bid in the near future. He said the BOE may be able to save some money by having his maintenance crews do some of the electrical and plumbing work.
The BOE members stressed they would like to see the project completed before the first home football game.