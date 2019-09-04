CINDERELLA - The Mingo County Board of Education approved several personnel decisions at their regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 20, and several long-term substitute teachers were assigned to positions for the 2019-20 school year.
Those personnel decisions include:
Professional personnel
New employment or transfer into existing position:
Tony Clusky, long-term substitute teacher / science MK8 (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); Linda Chandler, long-term substitute teacher / preschool special needs MK8 (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); Amanda Brown, long-term substitute teacher / art MK8 (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); Diana Compton, long-term substitute teacher / English TVHS (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); Denise Williamson, long-term substitute teacher / grade 4 DES (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); Amy Maynard, long-term substitute teacher / special education DES (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); George Preece, long-term substitute teacher / PE DES (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); Jordon Mounts, long-term substitute teacher / math GK8 (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); Tiffany Brewer, long-term substitute teacher / grade 2 GK8 (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); Jacob Zondag, long-term substitute teacher / music KK8 (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); Barbara Baisden, long-term substitute teacher / grade 1 KK8 (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); Kayla Lucas, long-term substitute teacher grade 1 LK8 (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); Asia Salmons, long-term substitute teacher / music LK8 (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); Cassondra Diamond, long-term substitute teacher / grade 6 WK8 (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); Verna Thompson, long-term substitute teacher / Title I WK8 (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); Logan Lester, long-term substitute teacher / TIS MCHS (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); Barbara Grimmett, long-term substitute teacher / Options Pathway-Academic Support MCHS (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); Gary M. Collins, long-term substitute teacher / special education MCHS (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); Donna Cline, long-term substitute teacher / music MCHS (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (effective Aug. 21); Samuel Steele, long-term substitute teacher / English MCHS (2019-20 school year or until position is filled or no longer needed) (Aug. 21).
New employment
Alicen Breonna Mounts, substitute teacher MCS (effective Aug. 21); Ashlie Pigman, substitute teacher MCS (effective Aug. 21).
Resignation:
Bethany Harris, speech language pathologist MCS (effective Aug. 6); Mary Rayburn, teacher / art MK8 (effective Aug. 7); Yvette Runyon, teacher / grade 6 WK8 (effective Aug. 5); Ashlie Pigman, teacher / kindergarten MK8 (effective Aug. 21); Shayla Hatfield, teacher / grade 5 GK8 (effective Aug. 27).
Professional extracurricular assignments
New assignments 2019-20 School year
New employment:
Katrina Burke, assistant coach, cheer BK8 (pending certification) (effective Aug, 21); Robert Seth Ooten, assistant coach, football KK8 (effective Aug. 21); Jacklyn Hall, afterschool teacher-tutor Dingess K-5; Andria Curry, wellness coach LK8; Amanda Lovern, wellness coach WK8; Melissa Hackney, wellness coach MK8; Andrea Gilman, wellness coach MCHS; Kevin Hatfield, assistant coach football MCHS (pending certification) (zero comp) (effective Aug. 21); Kevin Starr, assistant coach football MCHS (pending certification) (zero comp) (effective Aug. 21); Joshua Murphy, assistant coach boys soccer MCHS (pending certification) (zero comp) (effective Aug. 21); Teddy R. Hall, Jr. coach baseball TVHS (pending certification) (effective Aug. 21).
Resignations:
Christin Vickers-Sesco, Title I interventionist BK8; Alisha Canterbury, coach volleyball LK8 (effective Aug. 12); Bethany Hatfield, assistant coach, cheer MK8 (effective Aug. 12); David Mollett, athletic director KK8 (effective Aug. 14); Amy Maynard, afterschool teacher / tutor WK8 grades (effective Aug. 15); Shayla Hatfield, athletic director GK8 (effective Aug. 21).
Service personnel
New employment into existing position:
Curtis Lester, substitute custodian MCS (effective Sep. 3); Tammy Murphy, substitute secretary MCS (effective Sep. 3); Janice Lee Kitts, substitute secretary MCS (effective Aug. 21); Tishcia Spurlock, substitute aide MCS (effective Aug. 21); Tammy Lynn Sartin, substitute custodian MCS (effective Aug. 21); Jonah Isaiah Trent, substitute custodian MCS (effective Aug. 21); Diana June Hurley, substitute custodian MCS (effective Aug. 21).
Resignation:
Tyler May, substitute aide MCS (effective Aug. 11); Tishcia Spurlock, substitute cook MCS (effective Aug. 8).
Leave of absence
Cheryl Goad Aug. 9-Sept. 5.
Retirement:
Curtis Lester, custodian III GK8 (effective Aug. 31).