CINDERELLA — The Mingo County Board of Education approved these personnel moves at it regular meeting on Tuesday evening.
PROFESSIONAL PERSONNEL
New employment or transfer into existing positions:
- Corey Hatfield, teacher / social studies MCHS to teacher social studies & careers in education MCHS (effective July 1)
- Asia R. Salmons, teacher / music LK8 to teacher / special education DES (effective July 1)
- Melissa Cline, teacher / grade 6 GK8 (effective July 1)
- Thomas Jude, teacher / music BK8 to teacher / music (band) & careers in education TVHS (effective July 1)
- Samantha Dotson, teacher / kindergarten KK8 to teacher / grade 1 KK8 (effective July 1)
- Mary Annetta Swafford, teacher / grade 3 MK8 (that was to be effective July 1) to Instructional Coach MK8 (effective July 1)
Extension of Contracts
Paula K. Maynard, director of child nutrition and wellness extended 20 days for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years (effective May 20)
PROFESSIONAL EXTRACURRICULAR ASSIGNMENTS
New assignments 2019-20 School year:
New employment:
- Barbara Grimmett, .5 credit recovery instructor MCHS (effective June 3)
- Brandon Cline, .5 credit recovery instructor MCHS (effective June 3)
- Christine Cline, .5 credit recovery instructor MCHS (effective June 3)
- Joseph Hunt, .5 credit recovery instructor MCHS (effective June 3)
- Steven Alley, .5 credit recovery instructor TVHS (effective June 3)
- Amy Salmons, .5 credit recovery instructor TVHS
- (effective June 3)
- Marie McCoy (White), .5 credit recovery instructor TVHS (effective June 3)
- Eric Starr, .5 credit recovery instructor TVHS (effective June 3)
- Gina Hicks, teacher / special education summer school (effective June 8)
- Marsha Deskins, assistant coach volleyball KK8 (effective May 20)
- Whitney Sturgell, assistant coach cheer KK8 (effective May 20) (pending certification)
- Joshua Endicott, assistant coach football MCHS (effective May 20)
- Richard Powers, coach boys soccer MCHS (effective May 20) (pending certification)
- Gordon Carter, assistant coach football MCHS (effective May 20)
- Jennifer Davis, assistant coach girls soccer MCHS (zero comp) (effective May 20)
- Owen Hinkle, assistant coach boys basketball KK8 (effective May 20) (pending certification)
Resignations:
- Donna M. Russell, coach cheer LK8 (effective May 1)
- Donna M. Russell, coach softball LK8 (effective May 15)
- Crystal Canterbury, assistant coach cheer LK8 (effective May 4)
- Joshua Endicott, assistant coach football GK8 (effective April 22)
- Michael Sheppard, assistant coach football BK8 (effective April 16)
- Michael Sheppard, assistant coach basketball BK8 (effective April 16)
Create Position:
Coach Wrestling LK8 (effective May 20)
SERVICE PERSONNEL
Extracurricular:
- Cynthia Rose, Cook II (LK8) Summer Feeding Program (effective June 3)
- Jennifer Fields, Cook II (LK8) Summer Feeding Program (effective June 3)
- Tina Evans, Cook II (LK8) Summer Feeding Program (effective June 3)
- Pam Jarrell, Cook II (MCHS) Summer Feeding Program (effective June 3)
- Zelda Croaff, Cook II (MCHS) Summer Feeding Program (effective June 3)
- Lisa Napier, Cook II (MCHS) Summer Feeding Program (effective June 3)
- Lorie Chafin, general maintenance / groundsman summer school (effective June 8)
- Freda Church, general maintenance / groundsman summer school (effective June 8)
- Tammy Salmons, general maintenance / groundsman summer school (effective June 8)
- Dreama Pruitt, general maintenance / groundsman summer school (effective June 8)
New employment or transfer into existing positions:
- Destiny R. Adkins, substitute bus operator MCS (effective July 1)
- Wendy Barker, Aide III / early childhood classroom assistant teacher II WK8 to aide III / earlychildhood classroom assistant teacher II BK8 (effective July 2)
- Carolyn Baize, Aide / early childhood classroom assistant teacher II LK8 to aide / autism mentor TVHS (effective July 1)
- Ruth Kirk, aide / autism mentor itinerant (currently at BK8) to aide / autism mentor itinerant (currently at TVHS) (effective July 1)
Leave of Absence:
- Cathy May, cook III MCHS (effective April 16 through June 2)
- John Lockard, general maintenance / groundsman MCS (effective April 22 through July 1,2020) (extension of current leave)
Rescind:
- Kimberly Dixon, decline to renew / terminate service personnel contract or probationary contract for the 2020-21 school year due to reduction-in-force (reason for reduction no longer exists) (to remain aide II / early childhood classroom assistant teacher II MK8)
Reclassify:
- Sheila Adkins, secretary II MK8 to secretary III MK8 (effective July 1)
Retirement:
- Elizabeth J. Lively, Early Childhood Classroom Teacher II (effective June 3)
- Velvet Ann Curry, co
ok II LK8 (effective May 1)