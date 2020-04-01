CINDERELLA — High school students in Mingo County will receive brand new laptops at the start of the 2020-2021 school term after the Mingo County Board of Education approved the purchase at their regular meeting March 17.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch told board members that every student in grade 9-12 in the Mingo County will all receive new laptops
“At a recent board meeting, we had discussed that some of our computers have fallen into disrepair.,” Branch said. “We have not replaced the computers in four years. We bought all of these at one time. What we have a plan to do right now is replace all four grade levels at once.”
Branch said that the new computers will cost $207,000 but that all of the money comes from Fund 61, which is federal funds that must be used.
The new computers will be Lenovo PCs and will be fully equipped with Windows 10, according to Branch.
“Our high school students have different needs than our Pre K-8 students. They have to be able to have a full version of Microsoft Word on their computer, and they don’t have to have internet access in order for the computer to work optimally.”
Every high school student in the county currently has a laptop that they are able to take home to do homework while also doing work at school. The laptops have come in handy during the COVID-19 outbreak, as teachers can still assign students work from home.
Branch said that this has been the case at the Mingo County High Schools since 2011. Students in grade K-8 have also access to a laptop, but only while at the school.
Branch told board members that the plan for the future is to buy a new set of computers for a grade beginning in two years, if funds are available. The purchase was approved 5-0.