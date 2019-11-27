CINDERELLA — The Mingo County Board of Education approved several personnel decisions at the regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 19, with the majority of positions filled being for coaching positions for winter sports.
Those personnel decisions include:
Personnel actions
New employment or transfer into existing positions:
Cassidy Cline teacher / English MCHS effective (Nov. 20, 2019), Maria Ramey from teacher/math MCHS to teacher/science MK8 (effective July 1, 2020), Teresa Steenbergen from substitute Aide MCS to substitute teacher MCS (effective Nov. 20, 2019), Corbyn Fields teacher/social studies and careers in education MCHS to teacher/social studies MCHS (effective July 1, 2020), Whitney Cline teacher / grade 6 GK8 to teacher / math GK8 (effective July 1, 2020)
New employment:
Roger Neil Williamson substitute teacher MCS (effective Nov. 20, 2019), Linda L. Nagy substitute teacher MCS (effective Nov. 20, 2019), Pamela Blackburn substitute teacher MCS (effective Nov. 20, 2019), Rose M. Patierno substitute teacher MCS (effective Nov. 20, 2019), Norma L. Sammons substitute teacher MCS (effective Nov. 20, 2019), Cameron Maynard substitute teacher MCS (effective Nov. 20, 2019), Christina P. Jewell assistant principal BK8 (effective Dec. 4, 2019)
Resignation:
Patsy Russell McCoy substitute teacher MCS (effective Nov. 5, 2019), Kimberly Vance-Blankenship teacher / grade 3 MK8 (effective Oct. 31, 2019)
Professional extracurricular assignments
New assignments 2019-20 School year New employment:
Cameron Smith coach, boys basketball MK8, Rebecca Keatley coach, girls basketball MK8, Jason Williams coach, softball MK8, Dora Justice after school teacher tutor (grades 1-2) BK8 (effective Nov. 20, 2019), William Art Deskins assistant coach girls basketball LK8 (effective Nov. 20, 2019), Rodney Goff assistant coach boys basketball LK8 (effective Nov. 20, 2019), Ricky Ferris assistant coach boys basketball LK8 (zero comp) (effective Nov. 20, 2019), Tonya Hatcher assistant coach girls basketball WK8 (effective Nov. 20, 2019), Elizabeth Evans assistant coach girls basketball LK8 (zero comp), Mark Z. Curry assistant coach, wrestling MCHS (zero comp) (effective Nov. 20, 2019), Brian Hatfield assistant coach, boys basketball MCHS, Nathaniel Siggers coach track MCHS (effective Nov. 20, 2019), Phillip Nathanial Mitchell coach boys basketball GK8 (during a LOA) (effective Nov. 20, 2019), Henry Dillon computer systems operator TVHS, Pamela Chapman after school teacher tutor (grades K) WK8 (effective Nov. 20, 2019), Amy Baisden assistant coach, girls basketball BK8 (zero compensation) (effective Nov. 20, 2019) (pending certification) Stephanie Butcher assistant coach, girls basketball BK8 (effective Nov. 20, 2019) Michael J. Sheppard assistant coach, boys basketball BK8 (effective Nov. 20, 2019), Bruce Gibson assistant coach, boys basketball BK8 (zero compensation) (effective Nov. 20, 2019) (pending certification), Pamela Chapman after school teacher tutor (grades 1-2) MK8 (effective Nov. 20, 2019), LeeAnn Blankenship assistant coach, boys basketball KK8 (effective Nov. 20, 2019) (pending certification), Keishia Williamson assistant cheer coach WK8 (effective Nov. 20, 2019) (pending certification)
Resignations:
Clyde Farley assistant coach volleyball KK8 (effective Oct. 31, 2109), Kimberly Vance-Blankenship after school teacher tutor (grades 1-2) MK8 (effective Oct. 31, 2019), Robert S. Ooten assistant coach, baseball TVHS (effective Oct. 22, 2019), Phillip Nathanial Mitchell assistant coach, boys basketball GK8 (effective Oct. 22, 2019), LeeAnn Blankenship coach girls basketball KK8 (effective Oct. 16, 2019), Henry Clay Moore coach girls basketball MK8 (effective Oct. 1, 2019), Henry Clay Moore coach softball MK8 (effective Oct. 1, 2019), Jacob Staton basketball coach boys basketball MK8 (effective Oct 14, 2019)
Service personnel
New employment or transfer into existing position:
Ericka Phillips from substitute secretary to secretary II GK8 (effective Nov. 20, 2019), Licensed Practical Nurse Itinerant MCS (effective Nov. 20,2019)
Extracurricular Assignments for 2019 — 20 School year:
Tammy Hatfield after school bus operator GK8
Leave of Absence:
Velvet Curry cook II LK8 (Dec. 1, 2019 through June 1, 2020), Joyce Burton Aide / autism mentor MCHS (effective Oct. 18, 2019 through Nov. 15, 2019)
Termination:
Kevin Salmons custodian III/Groundsman MELC (effective Nov. 20, 2019)