CINDERELLA — The Mingo County Board of Education voted to adopt a five-day in-person school schedule for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year during its regular session Tuesday, July 27.
Although the district had already been planning for a five-day schedule, the decision formally reverses January’s decision that adopted a four-day in-person schedule.
“It was a board action that moved us to a four-and-one schedule last year, so for us to return, I believe that we should do a board action (to reverse it),” said Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch. “We are preparing for a five-day week. I believe everyone is because I do not expect that anyone believes that we will be going back on any type of altered schedule.”
Branch noted that changes are not completely off the table, as the COVID-19 situation — particularly involving the delta variant — remains fluid. He said Mingo County Schools is continuing to work with the local health department, and that he has met with other county superintendents to discuss it.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued new federal guidelines regarding mask wearing for vaccinated individuals just an hour and a half before the MCBOE’s meeting.
“Who knows?” Branch said. “We will watch this situation. It will develop fluidly. There will be many school systems in school for several weeks before we ever enter in. We’ll probably be able to see what’s going on. I heard that we’ve had … I think we’ve had a higher number of cases in the last day.”
Branch said the district will follow whatever guidance is given by the local health department, the state education department and Gov. Jim Justice. So far, no additional guidance from the state on masks has been handed down.
Board member Sabrina Grace said she is not in favor of the county implementing any type of mask mandate.
“In returning to school, the biggest question I’ve gotten is, ‘Are kids going to be required to wear masks?’ ” Grace said. “I know nothing official. I know last year, we went by state mandate and at this time, there is no state mandate. I think as a board, certainly if students or an employee wants to wear a mask, that’s great — that’s their option, that’s their right, but to me, in my opinion, if the governor is not mandating it, I don’t think we should mandate it.”
Grace added that she would like to somehow study the potential learning loss that occurred from the distraction caused by mask wearing.
The discussion then turned to a survey that was sent out to parents of students who attended school virtually last year. Jenny Mounts, a technology integration specialist for Mingo County Schools, said the survey asked the parents if they plan to send their children back to in-person learning this year or remain virtual.
Mounts said the central office will soon be taking steps to contact those who have not yet completed the survey, including making calls and making another push via their mass notification system. She said only about 34 of the approximate 1,200-plus recipients of the survey have responded so far.
Grace suggested additional ways, such as the county’s website, be provided to get the word out about the survey. Branch said this was already done once, but it was pulled because it caused some confusion among families that weren’t virtual.
“We just want to be very careful that we’re really targeting those virtual families, not everybody else,” Branch said. “We want everybody else to know that they are just fine. They don’t have to come and register their kids for school. We just want to get the preference of the virtual people about coming back. We believe a great number of them are going to be back, a majority, so we will make sure that they will all be contacted.”
Mounts said that out of the 34 responses received by the July 27 meeting, it was about a 50/50 split on those returning to in-person school and those opting to remain virtual.
“I think that the more responses we get, based on the way that it’s going, it will be over half of the students that will return,” Branch said.
Board member John Preece made the motion to return the county to a five-day in-person instructional schedule for the upcoming year. The motion was seconded by board member Machelle McCormick and unanimously adopted by the remainder of the board.
Before moving on to the next topic, Grace asked about what grade levels the virtual option would be provided to, saying that she had heard that it was only going to be offered to fourth grade and up. Branch said he had gotten confirmation from state officials that the virtual option would also be offered to students in grades K-3.
Students in Mingo County are scheduled to return to school from summer break on Tuesday, Sept. 7.