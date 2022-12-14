Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

20220803-wdn-flooding 2.jpg

Flooded streets in Williamson on Monday, Aug. 1.

 Courtesy of Wes Wilson

WILLIAMSON — Mingo County was among the list of four additional counties that were denied federal assistance following a bout of summer floods, according to an announcement from Gov. Jim Justice.

G.E. McCabe, director of the State Emergency Management Division, said his office found out Dec. 5 that Doddridge, Jackson, Mingo and Wyoming counties’ requests for Federal Emergency Management Agency aid had been denied. The state made requests for disaster aid after various flooding events in July and August.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

