WILLIAMSON — Mingo County was among the list of four additional counties that were denied federal assistance following a bout of summer floods, according to an announcement from Gov. Jim Justice.
G.E. McCabe, director of the State Emergency Management Division, said his office found out Dec. 5 that Doddridge, Jackson, Mingo and Wyoming counties’ requests for Federal Emergency Management Agency aid had been denied. The state made requests for disaster aid after various flooding events in July and August.
McCabe said that the state and FEMA have different ideas for calculating how much damage the storms caused. The state claimed there were four storms that should be counted as one weather event, but the federal government says they were separate — a major factor in their denying the requests.
The state does plan to appeal the rejections, according to comments from Justice during his daily COVID-19 briefing Dec. 5. He said that “Washington politics” may be partly to blame for the rejections.
“I mean, for crying out loud you know if it rains and the ground gets totally saturated and everything, then all of a sudden, we don’t have any real relief to where the ground is able to absorb additional significant rainfall and then you have an event like we’ve had,” Justice said. “We’re pushing and we’re pushing as hard as we can. Washington can be Washington, guys… We’ll keep trying as hard as we possibly can because we do believe that we need that level of relief and we do believe we’re qualified.”
Previously, Kanawha County was also turned down for aid money requested after a flooding event there in August. McDowell and Fayette counties, however, were approved for federal disaster aid in relation to the summer flooding. Each county has received a declaration of public assistance.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.