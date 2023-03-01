Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MINGO COUNTY — A coal miner was killed in a Mingo County mine on Sunday.

William Mapes, of Freeburn, Kentucky was fatally injured Sunday afternoon while working as a contractor for LSM Contracting near Central Appalachian Mining LLC’s Grapevine South Surface Mine, located in Mingo County. Mapes was 73 years-old, and had 53 years of mining experience.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings