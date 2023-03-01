MINGO COUNTY — A coal miner was killed in a Mingo County mine on Sunday.
William Mapes, of Freeburn, Kentucky was fatally injured Sunday afternoon while working as a contractor for LSM Contracting near Central Appalachian Mining LLC’s Grapevine South Surface Mine, located in Mingo County. Mapes was 73 years-old, and had 53 years of mining experience.
“Any time we lose a brave coal miner, it’s a tragedy beyond belief,” Gov. Justice said via a press release. “We should all be eternally grateful to Mr. Mapes for his 53 years as a coal miner, just as we should always be grateful to all coal miners across our state. Cathy and I will keep this man and his loved ones in our prayers and ask all West Virginians to join with us.”