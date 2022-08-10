Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

20220810-wdn-matewan.jpg

Wilma Steele speaks at the Matewan Public Library.

 Courtesy of Matewan Public Library

MATEWAN — The Matewan Public Library had a special guest at their Aug. 2 Summer Reading at the UMWA Hall in Matewan. Mine Wars Museum representative Wilma Steele told the story and the meaning of the red bandana to the children.

Steele also gave each child a red bandana, which was important to the coal miners who fought hard for equal rights in the union.

