MATEWAN — The Matewan Public Library had a special guest at their Aug. 2 Summer Reading at the UMWA Hall in Matewan. Mine Wars Museum representative Wilma Steele told the story and the meaning of the red bandana to the children.
Steele also gave each child a red bandana, which was important to the coal miners who fought hard for equal rights in the union.
Librarian Kathi Sherrill read “Pete the Cat and the Treasure Map,” and the children made treasure boxes, including chocolate gold coins. Steele reminded the children that the greatest treasure was working together to make things better for not just our community, but the state and the world.
Snacks were provided, and each child received a coupon for a free small ice cream from the Snack Shack at McCarr, Kentucky. Ocean sticker books also were given out, which were donated by Emmalynn and Marilynn Gibson.
The library hosts the final three weeks of Summer Reading at 2 p.m. every Tuesday at the UMWA Hall in downtown Matewan.