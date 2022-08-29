Two monuments to commemorate the West Virginia Mine Wars will be unveiled this weekend.
Earlier this year, the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum launched Courage in the Hollers: Mapping the Miners’ Struggle for a Union, a new public history and monument project in the southern West Virginia coalfields, funded by Monument Lab, the West Virginia Humanities Council and museum members.
A series of public meetings were held in Marmet in Kanawha County and Clothier in Logan County to hear community feedback on the monument’s design and intent.
“We’re developing a series of community-created public monuments within the rural Appalachian landscape that memorialize a history that was explicitly removed from educational curricula and that rarely appeared in history books. Why was this dramatic story suppressed? Because it was a critical lived example of the power of cross-racial, multi-ethnic solidarity,” says Shaun Slifer, lead designer and creative director of the museum.
The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum plans to continue the community-driven development of historic sites along the entire Miners’ March and Blair Mountain itself.
Public dedication events are scheduled for:
- 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at the UMWA Local Hall 2395, End of Coal Valley Road, off Hwy 17, Clothier.
- 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at the George Buckley Community Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet.
Project partners include the International United Mine Workers of America, UMWA Local 1440, the West Virginia Humanities Council and the Berea College Appalachian Center.