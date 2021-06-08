GILBERT – Incumbent Gilbert Mayor Jennifer Miller was elected to retain the seat Tuesday, beating out challengers Chad Bishop and John Adams. Miller was appointed to the office in March 2020.
Mingo County teacher Quinn Miller, Logan County teacher Kyle Surber, retired businessman Curtis Lester, business owner Olivia Glanden and lodge owner Robert Bobbera were elected to the five council seats for the town. Lester, Glanden, Miller and Surber were all incumbent council members seeking re-election. Lodge owner Stanley Justus was the sixth candidate seeking a seat on the council, but lost by 21 votes.
Vote totals were as follows:
Mayor
- Jennifer Miller – 68
- Chad Bishop – 20
- John Adams – 1
Council
- Curtis Lester – 73
- Quinn Miller – 72
- Kyle Surber – 70
- Robert Bobbera – 70
- Olivia Glanden – 58
- Stanley Justus - 37
Incumbent Michael Fox ran unopposed for re-election as town recorder.
Polls were open at town hall until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.