WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has announced her mobile office hours for August.
At the mobile office locations, members of Miller’s staff will be available to help 3rd Congressional District residents who are having problems with federal agencies and programs. Constituents are encouraged to bring documents they have received from federal agencies related to their issues.
Local stops include:
- 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, Fort Gay Town Hall, 3407 Wayne St., Fort Gay.
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, Kermit Town Hall, 101 Main St., Kermit.