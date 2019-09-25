Williamson Daily News
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) has announced two grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration, according to a news release.
The first, to the Mercer County Airport Authority for the installation of fencing at the Mercer County Airport, totaling $828,528. The second, worth $243,663, to the Mingo County Airport Authority to rehabilitate the runway at the Appalachian Regional Airport.
“Building up the infrastructure of our airports is crucial to growing our economy, increasing tourism and connecting our state and nation,” Miller said. “This funding is will also keep the people who work in and around our airports safe. I thank the FAA for helping protect our community and strengthening our aerospace infrastructure.”
This grant will be used at the Mercer County Airport to build a 10,500-foot perimeter of fence around the airfield in order to keep unauthorized persons and vehicles from entering.
The Mingo County Airport Authority will use the funding at the Appalachian Regional Airport to improve the existing runway in order to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement.