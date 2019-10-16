WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) recently announced a grant of $19,226 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Housing Counseling to the Housing Authority of Mingo County, according to a press release.
“Every West Virginian should have access to good-quality housing and the tools they need to start and keep a home,” Miller said. “I thank the Housing Authority of Mingo County for playing an important role in providing stable housing opportunities for members of our community.”
Comprehensive Housing Counseling grants are awarded to agencies that offer tenants advice and counseling on many issues including home ownership, renting, financial management and literacy, mortgage delinquency, transition from homelessness, fair housing or property maintenance.