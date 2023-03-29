Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mike Lucas named Communities-in-school Superstar
Mike Lucas, pictured with Superintendent Johnny Branch received a Communities in School Superstar award.

 Heather Wolford | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The State of West Virginia Department of Education named Mike Lucus the “Site Coordinator Superstar” in the Communities in Schools program.

Lucus was recognized by the Mingo County Board Education on March 21.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

