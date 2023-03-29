WILLIAMSON — The State of West Virginia Department of Education named Mike Lucus the “Site Coordinator Superstar” in the Communities in Schools program.
Lucus was recognized by the Mingo County Board Education on March 21.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
WILLIAMSON — The State of West Virginia Department of Education named Mike Lucus the “Site Coordinator Superstar” in the Communities in Schools program.
Lucus was recognized by the Mingo County Board Education on March 21.
The Communities in Schools program helps students living in poverty earn a high school diploma. The CIS program impacts students facing hunger, homelessness, emotional trauma, and medical care.
The Communities in Schools program covers 38 counties throughout West Virginia. The program has 210 Site coordinators throughout the state. 89,000 students have been impacted by the program. CIS has had a presence in Mingo County for three years.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.