WILLIAMSON — The City of Williamson is now without a Ford dealership as Mike Ferrell Ford-Lincoln, Inc., officially closed their doors at the end of March.
According to a statement from a company spokesperson, the closure comes due the death of owner Michael R. Ferrell, who died unexpectedly March 3 at the age of 70.
“Everyone affiliated with Mike Ferrell Ford-Lincoln, Inc. would like to sincerely thank every person who ever graced the doors of Mike Ferrell Ford-Lincoln. To each and everyone of you who purchased a vehicle from us, whether it was new or used, allowed us to service your vehicle or just stopped by for a visit, we say THANK YOU,” a statement from a representative of the company read. “It was our pleasure to serve you during our existence, you allowed us to make memories that will last a lifetime.
“To the City of Williamson, we thank you for the tremendous services rendered. To the Williamson Daily News and all the radio stations in the area, we thank you for the excellent coverage provided during our existence. We want to send a very special THANK YOU to Mr. Dan Moore, his family, and staff for their gracious friendship. Special thanks and appreciation to Michael Goff, Danny Morris, Jay Cook, Chris Hatfield, Jeremy Gooslin and Shawn Bush, who were loyal and dedicated employees. We would like to extend our best wishes to everyone, and our hopes that each of you, your families, and loved ones experience joyful, prosperous, healthy, and fantastic lives.”
The Mike Ferrell Toyota dealership located along U.S. 119 just past Chapmanville remains open.