WILLIAMSON — The Greater Williamson Community Development Corporation has partnered with Microsoft Philanthropies and Williamson Health & Wellness Center’s New Heights Training program to launch a Community Skills Initiative in Mingo County.
CSI Mingo features a suite of online training and resources being offered as part of a competition that can be accessed through the Community Skills Initiative website. The site offers access to free online training courses that boost digital skills.
The cornerstone of the initiative is an Up-Skill-A-Thon competition that helps the workforce become more prepared for in-demand roles in the digital economy. The competition will run until Nov. 17 and will include $10,000 in prize money.
An event was hosted Oct. 25 to share more information about the competition and to celebrate Microsoft’s partnership in the project.
“Microsoft doesn’t just hand out this money,” said Sterling Beane, a senior account executive for Microsoft and West Virginia native. “You have to put in a lot of work to get it.”
Beane said Microsoft has been working to target rural communities for assisting in job training and skills development to encourage economic diversification. Beane said growing up in Braxton County, he remembers when West Virginia was a booming coal state. However, he said counties like Mingo now have to look toward the future to build a diverse workforce.
Microsoft launched a global skills initiative in 2020 to provide job skills training for unemployed and underemployed workers. In August 2022, Microsoft offered a soft launch of the next stage of its global skills initiative to help reach even more people.
Leasha Johnson, executive director of the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority, was the first to hear of the opportunity from Microsoft and helped to bring the resources to the area.
“It’s very exciting for us to have Microsoft to invest in rural America, but particularly in Williamson, West Virginia,” Johnson said. “It’s no surprise that it’s been a real struggle for us to transition to economies that are not coal-based. Transition into additional industries has been very dependent upon workforce training.”
Johnson said partnership like the one with Microsoft provides resources to assist in this work.
Elizabeth Wells will be the program lead for the Up-Skill-A-Thon. She said she hopes to not only get the word out about how to potentially earn $10,000 in prizes, but also to make computers available to everyone at key locations for those who do not have access to computers.
“I’m excited to be a part of this initiative and help bring digital skills and learning opportunities to our community,” Wells said. “We hope to engage some influencers locally to get the word out for October. With so much prize money to offer, we want to make sure that everyone hears about it. We will also host a prize event after it wraps up to announce the winners. I hope this reaches everyone, so please share the information with your family and friends. Let’s make our community more skillful.”
Anyone can use the program, including employers or individuals.
