WILLIAMSON — The Greater Williamson Community Development Corporation has partnered with Microsoft Philanthropies and Williamson Health & Wellness Center’s New Heights Training program to launch a Community Skills Initiative in Mingo County.

CSI Mingo features a suite of online training and resources being offered as part of a competition that can be accessed through the Community Skills Initiative website. The site offers access to free online training courses that boost digital skills.

Nancy Peyton

