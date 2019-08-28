WHARNCLIFFE - The Mingo County Sheriff's Department is investigating a meth lab explosion in the Wharncliffe area of Mingo County over the weekend that saw three volunteer firemen require medical attention.
At 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Norman Mines, Cpl. Roger Fitch and Deputy Jeremy Casey responded to a call of a possible meth lab explosion at a trailer located in the head of the Spring Fork area near Wharncliffe.
Firefighters from the Wharncliffe Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.
During the call, three firemen were transported to the hospital from possible chemical exposure from the fumes of the fire.
They were reportedly complaining of dizziness and said their lungs were burning.
The three firemen, who were unnamed, have since been treated and released.
Mines said that the house was occupied but that it was not hooked up to any electricity.
The explosion is still under investigation by the Mingo County Deputies. Anyone with any information is asked to call 304-235-0300.
Fire marshal Todd Hamrick is also investigating the incident.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.